Laura Magruder/Fox

Fantasy Island, starring The Bold and the Beautiful grad Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe), will be open for business once again. The drama series, which stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke and Barnes as Ruby Akuda, has been renewed for a second season on Fox. The series takes place at a luxury resort where guests' dreams can be made reality...but rarely in the manner they might expect.

Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, stated:

Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, FANTASY ISLAND was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer. Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We're so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on FANTASY ISLAND open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.

Marie Jacobson, EVP, Gemstone Studios, added:

We are thrilled to be back for a Season Two! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We're so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at FOX.

Fantasy Island will air a special, two-hour holiday episode on Dec. 21. Called "Welcome to the Snow Globe," a businesswoman's (Lindsay Craft) dreams of an ideal Christmas and the perfect man (Eddie Cahill) challenge Roarke in new ways. Mr. Jones (Mackenzie Astin) has to confront his past, while Secret Santa turns Ruby and Javier's (John Gabriel Rodriquez) attention to the future.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, FOX Entertainment, Fantasy Island is EP-ed by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.