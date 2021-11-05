Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas Works Overtime to Avoid the Consequences of His Own Actions

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 8-12, 2021
Author:
Marcus Coloma

Marcus Coloma

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) gets an unexpected reaction from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a sit down.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) does some haggling.

Austin (Roger Howarth) provides Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) with intel.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) embraces his inner Peter and becomes more Peter-like than he previously was.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Nikolas experiences an unfamiliar emotion . . . hope.

Ms. Wu (Lydia Look) touches base with Sonny. 

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) talks relationships with Portia (Brook Kerr).

A surprise awaits Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Sonny has a proposition for Phyllis (Joyce Guy).

Nikolas continues to try and manage his own guilt, and everyone else’s actions.

Terry (Cassandra James) tries to reason with Elizabeth.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) does not provide Josslyn (Eden McCoy) with the reaction she anticipated. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 10_15_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Who is Spying on Curtis and Portia?

Oct 15, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 8:6:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Austin Uses Chase’s Anger to His Advantage

Aug 7, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 7:9:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Maxie Tells Nina a Little Ditty About Bailey and Louise

Jul 9, 2021
Comment