General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) gets an unexpected reaction from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a sit down.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) does some haggling.

Austin (Roger Howarth) provides Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) with intel.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) embraces his inner Peter and becomes more Peter-like than he previously was.

Nikolas experiences an unfamiliar emotion . . . hope.

Ms. Wu (Lydia Look) touches base with Sonny.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) talks relationships with Portia (Brook Kerr).

A surprise awaits Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Sonny has a proposition for Phyllis (Joyce Guy).

Nikolas continues to try and manage his own guilt, and everyone else’s actions.

Terry (Cassandra James) tries to reason with Elizabeth.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) does not provide Josslyn (Eden McCoy) with the reaction she anticipated.

