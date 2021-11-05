Will Jennifer Hudson Be The Next Ellen?

Jennifer Hudson, Ellen DeGeneres

What's that saying? When one door closes, another window opens? That may be the case for songbird Jennifer Hudson. The very busy Hudson is pitching a new daytime talk show to be produced by the team from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to Variety.

Executive producers from Ellen, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, fulfilled the same roles for Hudson's test show. The test was shot on the same stage and used to pitch the show to different station groups as a daily first-run syndication program.

The collaboration between Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures did a "deep dive" to look for a known marquee star to fill the talk show void left by Ellen DeGeneres. Hudson was the clear choice out of a pool of around 30 people.

If successful, the new chatfest can be shot in a way to work around Hudson's busy TV, music, and film schedule.

