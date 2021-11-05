Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Legendary Soap Writer Patrick Mulcahey Heads to The Locher Room

Patrick Mulcahey

Alan Locher will host nine-time Emmy-winning soap scribe Patrick Mulcahey on November 11 in The Locher Room.

Mulcahey's a prolific writer and has penned for Another World, Guiding Light, Texas, Loving, Santa Barbara, General Hospital, and most recently, The Bold and the Beautiful. Most every soap fan has watched some Mulcahey magic at some point.

Since leaving B&B in 2019, Mulcahey's been writing plays while living with his husband, Patrick Mulcahey (yes, it's true) in Washington State.

You can catch Locher and Mulcahey HERE, on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 3 PM EST.

