Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Nick Cannon and Susan Lucci Star in Soap Spoof 'A Whole Lotta Children' (VIDEO)

Author:
Lucci Cannon

On today's episode of Nick Cannon's talk show, the actor/comedian is teaming up with daytime royalty. Soap Opera Digest reports that Cannon will star opposite Susan Lucci in a scene from a spoof soap called A Whole Lotta Children.

In a clip from the sketch, Lucci tells Cannon:

I'm pregnant, and it's yours, Nicholas!

Cue overly dramatic music and Cannon gaping at the camera. The star, who recently welcomed his seventh child, asks "Erica" if they slept together. Lucci replies:

Yes, we did. Three months ago, when you had amnesia.

The two then get silly and steamy on the couch. Watch the soapy fun below.

To find out where and when you can watch The Nick Cannon Show today, check local listings.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nick Cannon 2
Talk Shows

WATCH: Nick Cannon Teases New Talk Show

May 27, 2021
Comment
Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Will Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams?

Oct 11, 2021
Comment
Nick Cannon
Talk Shows

Upcoming Talk Show Host Nick Cannon to Welcome Seventh Child

Jun 21, 2021
Comment
Nick Cannon, Loni Love
Talk Shows

Nick Cannon, Loni Love Among Stars to Headline E!'s Celebrity Call Center

Jun 30, 2020
Comment