WATCH: Nick Cannon and Susan Lucci Star in Soap Spoof 'A Whole Lotta Children' (VIDEO)

On today's episode of Nick Cannon's talk show, the actor/comedian is teaming up with daytime royalty. Soap Opera Digest reports that Cannon will star opposite Susan Lucci in a scene from a spoof soap called A Whole Lotta Children.

In a clip from the sketch, Lucci tells Cannon:

I'm pregnant, and it's yours, Nicholas!

Cue overly dramatic music and Cannon gaping at the camera. The star, who recently welcomed his seventh child, asks "Erica" if they slept together. Lucci replies:

Yes, we did. Three months ago, when you had amnesia.

The two then get silly and steamy on the couch. Watch the soapy fun below.

To find out where and when you can watch The Nick Cannon Show today, check local listings.