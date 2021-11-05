Jason Thompson, Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy tells Lily he will take Jesse to his hotel. Lily wants him to be careful and he promises call on his way home. Billy assures her that she's the only one he trusts, including Victoria.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis Tells Nick She Wants More Than Sex and Video Games

Lily is unsure, but he tells her in the end Jesse's story is either real or a scam. Victor and Adam are gunning for what they built with everything they have. Billy vows to fight them with everything he has. Billy kisses Lily goodbye before leaving with Jesse.

Is Billy walking into a trap? Will Victor be victorious against Billy Boy Abbott once and for all? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!