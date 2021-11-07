The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Annika Noelle, Sean Kanan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Hope (Annika Noelle) has declared she wants her father Deacon (Sean Kanan) in her life. Her husband Liam (Scott Clifton) isn't thrilled and vows to protect her, no matter what it takes.

Unfortunately, Hope's desire for a father will affect more than Liam. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants Deacon out, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stands by her daughter when Hope wants him to stay. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wisely states that Hope's decision will affect all of them.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!