Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Hope's Reunion With Deacon Sets off Alarm Bells

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 8-12, 2021
Author:
Annika Noelle, Sean Kanan

Annika Noelle, Sean Kanan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Hope (Annika Noelle) has declared she wants her father Deacon (Sean Kanan) in her life. Her husband Liam (Scott Clifton) isn't thrilled and vows to protect her, no matter what it takes.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Quinn Gets Enraged When the Logan Gals Make a Move on Eric

Unfortunately, Hope's desire for a father will affect more than Liam. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants Deacon out, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stands by her daughter when Hope wants him to stay. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wisely states that Hope's decision will affect all of them.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb promo 10_10_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila and Deacon Make Plans to Sabotage The Forresters

Oct 10, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 11_5_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

Nov 5, 2021
Comment
bb promo-3:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Hope Makes a Decision About Her Future

Mar 21, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 10_29_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: The Logan Sisters Are BUSY

Oct 29, 2021
Comment