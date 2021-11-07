The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 8-12, 2021

Melissa Ordway

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Problems are mounting for Abby (Melissa Ordway). She's trying to keep her grief under wraps so she can focus on taking care of Dominic.

Devon (Bryton James) confides to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he thinks Abby isn't coping very well. Abby's prescription meds may not be the best way for her to manage her pain. (Just ask Uncle Jack!)

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!