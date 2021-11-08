Conservatives Upset Over Big Bird Promoting Vaccines

Sesame Street is in the firing line. Today, Big Bird's official account tweeted that the puppet had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, posting:

President Joe Biden replied positively, saying:

NBCNews.com reported that the fictional character, who is meant to be about six years old, would have just become eligible for the shot. In late October, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids five to eleven.

However, not everyone was happy with Big Bird's message. Fox News' Lisa Boothe posted:

Senator Ted Cruz added:

Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer said: