ABC/Raymond Liu

It looks like The Rookie is about to get a dose of "Sweetness"! The hit drama is set to welcome Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) in an upcoming episode.

The daytime legend will appear in "Fire Fight," the seventh episode of Season 4. No word yet on who she'll be playing, but stills from the shoot show the actress all dolled up.

ABC/Raymond Liu

The episode airs Nov. 14 at 10 PM EST on ABC.