Ingo Rademacher Apologizes to General Hospital's Cassandra James For Transphobic Instagram Post

Ingo Rademacher, Cassandra James

Ingo Rademacher has issued an apology to General Hospital co-star Cassandra James after he was called out for a transphobic post he made on Instagram. In a video on the social media platform, Rademacher claims he was showing the “hypocrisy of the Left Wing media,” regarding the post.

The original tweet from podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey mocked U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine being called an “empowering woman”, while Virginia’s Lt. Governor Winsome Sears is called a “white supremacist". Sears is black and Levine is transgender.

Rademacher now says he should’ve removed the word “dude” in the post but also stated:

I don’t think its okay to call a transgender an empowered woman because where does that leave women?

Rademacher apologized to James and claimed he wasn’t transphobic because he thought she was beautiful and stated:

Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.

The actor also maintains he’s not in the least bit transphobic because he and his wife allowed their son to wear a Disney princess dress with heels and a crown because the child “wanted to look pretty.” According to Rademacher:

I don’t think a transphobic dad would buy his son a Disney princess dress.

Later, Rademacher said he would comment on if he’s still at GH shortly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rademacher's last airdate as Jax is slated for Nov. 22.

