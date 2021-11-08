Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Ingo Rademacher Reportedly OUT at General Hospital

Co-Star claims controversial actor is done.
Author:
Ingo Rademacher

Ingo Rademacher/Photo by PR Photos 

General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (Jax) has left the building, says a co-star. Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted Rademacher is no longer part of the show while supporting colleague Cassandra James, who spoke out about a transphobic post shared by a co-star on Instagram. 

RELATED: Transgender General Hospital Star Cassandra James Speaks Out on Co-Star's Transphobic Social Media Post

While James never named the actor she was referring to, Grahn tweeted the following:

So far no word from Rademacher or the show.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH-Cassandra-James-1
General Hospital

Transgender GH Star Speaks Out on Co-Star's Transphobic Social Media Post

1 hour ago
Comment
Ingo Rademacher
General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher Back at General Hospital

Dec 17, 2016
Comment
SGG-030220
Pop Confidential

Ingo Rademacher Throws Shade at General Hospital's New Regime!

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Ingo_Rademacher
General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher Returns to GH

Jun 2, 2016
Comment