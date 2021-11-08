Ingo Rademacher Reportedly OUT at General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher/Photo by PR Photos

General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (Jax) has left the building, says a co-star. Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted Rademacher is no longer part of the show while supporting colleague Cassandra James, who spoke out about a transphobic post shared by a co-star on Instagram.

While James never named the actor she was referring to, Grahn tweeted the following:

So far no word from Rademacher or the show.