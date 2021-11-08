Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Reveals Her Hopes For Grey's Anatomy's Legacy

Shonda Rhimes

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is sharing her vision. In an interview for Variety’s Show Woman of the Year issue, Rhimes mulled over what she would like the long-running medical drama's legacy's to be. 

She stated:

The number of women who have become doctors because of that show is magical to me. The number of people who’ve come to me and told me that they learned how to do CPR, or figured out that they were having a heart attack because of that show, is magical to me.

She added:

Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs on camera on television.

Rhimes noted of Grey's Anatomy's diverse cast:

It sounds arrogant to say it, but to me it makes me sad to have to say it. We changed the faces that you see on television. And it should not have taken so long for that to happen.

