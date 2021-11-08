Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Publish date:

Tamron Hall Show Gets Two-Season Renewal

Author:
Tamron Hall

Daytime Emmy winner Tamron Hall is sticking around. The ABC Owned Television Stations Group has re-upped Tamron Hall for two more seasons (through 2024), according to Deadline.

ABC News President Kim Godwin stated:

Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host. She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.

Debra O’Connell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, shared:

Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul. We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.

Hall said:

I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience.

Produced by ABC News, Tamron Hall is EP-ed by Hall herself and Quiana Burns. The nationally-syndicated chatfest is currently filming its third season. Syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tamron Hall is airing in Houston, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tamron Hall logo
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall's Talk Show Renewed for Third Season

Oct 6, 2020
Comment
Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

Syndicated Tamron Hall Show to Become Part of ABC News

Aug 20, 2021
Comment
Tamron Hall small
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Show's 3rd Season To Debut Sept. 6

Aug 25, 2021
Comment
Tamron Hall logo
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall's Talk Show Gets Second Run on OWN

Sep 10, 2020
Comment