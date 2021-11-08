Tamron Hall Show Gets Two-Season Renewal

Tamron Hall Show

Daytime Emmy winner Tamron Hall is sticking around. The ABC Owned Television Stations Group has re-upped Tamron Hall for two more seasons (through 2024), according to Deadline.

ABC News President Kim Godwin stated:

Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host. She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.

Debra O’Connell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, shared:

Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul. We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.

Hall said:

I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience.

Produced by ABC News, Tamron Hall is EP-ed by Hall herself and Quiana Burns. The nationally-syndicated chatfest is currently filming its third season. Syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tamron Hall is airing in Houston, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.