Transgender General Hospital Star Cassandra James Speaks Out on Co-Star's Transphobic Social Media Post
The actress is fighting back.
Actress Cassandra James (Terry) took a General Hospital co-star to task for a transphobic post shared on social media. James, who is transgender, called out an actor on Twitter for a post made after it was brought to her attention from fans online.
James tweeted:
While James does not say who the person was, many have pointed out co-star Ingo Rademacher (Jax Jacks) shared the following post on his Instagram story:
Rademacher has yet to comment.