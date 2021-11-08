Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Transgender General Hospital Star Cassandra James Speaks Out on Co-Star's Transphobic Social Media Post

Cassandra James

Actress Cassandra James (Terry) took a General Hospital co-star to task for a transphobic post shared on social media. James, who is transgender, called out an actor on Twitter for a post made after it was brought to her attention from fans online.  

James tweeted:

While James does not say who the person was, many have pointed out co-star Ingo Rademacher (Jax Jacks) shared the following post on his Instagram story:

C3330F46-8150-4251-905B-E3FD478C50B7

Rademacher has yet to comment. 

