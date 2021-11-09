Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Deacon is begging Brooke to “let him in.”

Side Note: Be careful Brooke, remember what happened the last time you “let Deacon in.”

Hope follows up by adding that he only wants to be the father that she’s always wanted. How could they possibly know for sure if they never try? Brooke is worried that Hope will get hurt.

Side Note: Sweet Lord, Brooke. Hope is an adult with children and runs a business (sometimes).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Is Willing to Risk Everything to Give Deacon a Chance

Hope is cool with the possibility of being hurt if it means she gives her father the chance to get to know her as an adult. Just as Brooke appears to be considering the possibility, Ridge arrives.

As he enters, Ridge is clearly PISSED that Deacon is in Brooke’s house. What is he doing there? Ridge being Ridge crosses the room and snatches Deacon up, but before he can throw him out, Brooke speaks up and demands that Ridge LEAVE. DEACON. ALONE!

Will Brooke realize Hope is a grown ass woman? Will Ridge leave poor Deacon alone? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!