Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Krista Allen joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Could Donna own Forrester Creations? Is it time for Brooke to be better used?

The Devil stirs up trouble in Salem on Halloween on Days of Our Lives. Gwen's secret is out. The DiMera mansion set is grand and spacious. All the soaps have been reducing set sizes, but does the Kirakis mansion have to be so ugly?

Vincent Irizarry's Halloween cameo on DAYS makes Luke want him to reprise the role of Pine Valley's David Hayward, who could stir up trouble in Port Charles. The discussion inspires an epic Fantasy Soap Magazine Cover. General Hospital finally found someone who can bring down Jason or Sonny, the whispering wonder Peter August.

The trio discusses the state of The Young and the Restless.

