Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is currently terrorizing the residents of Port Charles and their loved ones. What is going through the villain's mind as he wreaks havoc? Ramsey opened up to Soap Opera Digest.

Peter's parentage and past are coloring the way he operates now. Ramsey revealed:

When the house of cards tumbled at the wedding earlier this year, Peter was not only betrayed by those closest to him that he’d learned to love and trust for the first time in his life, but he also learned of his mother’s true identity being Alex Marick [Finola Hughes], not Anna Devane [Hughes]. I believe Alex’s words the one time she met with Peter have been reverberating through him ever since, settling his identity in a way.

He added:

So combine that with a lifetime of trying to outrun the legacy of Cesar Faison [Anders Hove] and you can safely say, whether something in that moment was broken or perhaps born, something most definitely shifted.

Does Peter (AKA Henrik) feel bad about any of the things he's done? Not so much. Ramsey answered: