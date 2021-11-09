Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Actors Stand in Solidarity With Transgender Actress Cassandra James

GH actors are standing by and defending their co-star.
Author:
Maurice Benard, Cassandra James/YouTube

Maurice Benard, Cassandra James/YouTube

The General Hospital family is coming together to support one of their own. Actors at GH spoke out recently in support of Cassandra James (Dr. Terry Randolph) after ex-GH star Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks) took to Instagram and reposted a transphobic remark made on Twitter.

Rademacher apologized to James and denied he was being transphobic because he and his wife allowed their son to dress up as a Disney Princess when the youngster "wanted to feel pretty."

RELATED: Ingo Rademacher Apologizes to General Hospital's Cassandra James For Transphobic Instagram Post

James' colleagues have stepped up by rebuking Rademacher's remarks and are standing by the actress. After Nancy Lee Grahn rejected Rademacher's comments, other actors took to Twitter to do the same. 

RELATED: Ingo Rademacher Reportedly OUT at General Hospital

See the tweets below:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH-Cassandra-James-1
General Hospital

Transgender GH Star Speaks Out on Co-Star's Transphobic Social Media Post

Nov 8, 2021
Comment
gh
General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher Apologizes to General Hospital's Cassandra James For Transphobic Instagram Post

17 hours ago
Comment
Ingo
General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher Reportedly OUT at General Hospital

Nov 8, 2021
Comment
James Patrick Stuart
General Hospital

GH's James Patrick Stuart on Nina: "She's The Love Of His Life"

Aug 31, 2020
Comment