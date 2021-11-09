GH actors are standing by and defending their co-star.

The General Hospital family is coming together to support one of their own. Actors at GH spoke out recently in support of Cassandra James (Dr. Terry Randolph) after ex-GH star Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks) took to Instagram and reposted a transphobic remark made on Twitter.

Rademacher apologized to James and denied he was being transphobic because he and his wife allowed their son to dress up as a Disney Princess when the youngster "wanted to feel pretty."

James' colleagues have stepped up by rebuking Rademacher's remarks and are standing by the actress. After Nancy Lee Grahn rejected Rademacher's comments, other actors took to Twitter to do the same.

See the tweets below: