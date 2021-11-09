Steve Burton Steven Bergman Photography

Is Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) the next to be on the way out at General Hospital? Rumors have been swirling online that Burton has been cut from GH due to non-compliance with the vaccine mandate Disney-ABC has in place for their employees.

Burton is best known for his role as golden child Quartermaine-turned mob enforcer Jason Morgan, a role he's been playing since 1991.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) has stated on Twitter on several occasions Disney-ABC is the only soap on the network that has a mandate in place. Grahn tweeted:

RELATED: General Hospital's Steve Burton Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

TVLine has indicated Burton has not elected to be vaccinated, which means he may be cut from the show. As of now, Burton has yet to comment on his status.