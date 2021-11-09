Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:

Will Steve Burton Be The Next General Hospital Star OUT Due to Vaccine Mandate?

Author:
Steve Burton

Steve Burton

Is Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) the next to be on the way out at General Hospital? Rumors have been swirling online that Burton has been cut from GH due to non-compliance with the vaccine mandate Disney-ABC has in place for their employees.

Burton is best known for his role as golden child Quartermaine-turned mob enforcer Jason Morgan, a role he's been playing since 1991.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) has stated on Twitter on several occasions Disney-ABC is the only soap on the network that has a mandate in place. Grahn tweeted:

RELATED: General Hospital's Steve Burton Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

TVLine has indicated Burton has not elected to be vaccinated, which means he may be cut from the show. As of now, Burton has yet to comment on his status.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

steve-burton
General Hospital

General Hospital's Steve Burton Re-Signs!

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Ingo Rademacher
General Hospital

GH Stars Butt Heads Over COVID Vaccine Mandate Controversy

Aug 27, 2021
Comment
Steve Burton
The Young and the Restless

Steve Burton OUT at Y&R

Oct 6, 2016
Comment
Steve Burton
General Hospital

GH's Steve Burton Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Aug 13, 2021
Comment