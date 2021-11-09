Bryton James

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Devon is trying to set Abby straight about going to look for Chance. She’s convinced he could be alive, but Devon thinks it’s too dangerous.

Side Note: Meanwhile, Nina is just standing by. Lord have mercy, please give Nina something to do.

Abby thinks that dangerous situation is the very reason she should go look for Chance. He could be in danger!

Side Note: Really Abby? You’re gonna go digging around for Chance and leave your baby without it’s mama?

Abby is pissed! The powers that be have no evidence as to whether Chance was in that building or not. She appeals to Nina who says she is worried, as well, and is feeling all the same things. Abby starts to pack her things when Nina says her idea is terrible.

Abby is about to get defiant when Devon jumps in to ask Abby if she is trained to be in such a dangerous situation. In addition, her presence could be a HUGE hindrance to their investigation.

Side Note: I’m a little surprised that Abby wouldn’t immediately go to Victor.

Abby screams that she has tried to leave this investigation up to the professionals . . . to NO avail! She is going to go to Valencia and sort all of this foolishness out herself . . . enter Mariah.

Mariah wonders what Abby going to Spain means for Dominic. Should she move back in and stay to mother the child that is not actually hers?

Will Devon morph into an FBI agent and save Chance? Will Mariah continue on her path towards the hand that rocks the cradle? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!