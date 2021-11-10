Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We return to Brooke’s living room with Deacon telling Hope, Brooke, and Ridge how he didn’t mean to cause any trouble. He just wants to make amends.

Side Note: Oh Deacon . . .

Deacon goes on to say he doesn’t want to cause trouble for Hope and Brooke. Ridge, ever the self-righteous crusader, doubts Deacon’s intentions. Deacon says he used to be like that, but now he ain’t about that life now. He just wanted to get to know his daughter and grandchild.

Side Note: Part of me believes Deacon and part of me thinks he is laying it on THICK. It’s probably a bit of both.

Hope is beside herself. Deacon is proud of Hope’s grit, humanity, and decency. He turns to Brooke and thanks her for the mother she has been to Hope. He will be forever grateful.

Side Note: Brooke is being swayed . . . as will happen when a handsome man who has been in her bed appeals to her desire to be, well, appreciated.

Ridge is glad Deacon’s monologue is complete and is ready to escort him out. Hope tells Deacon he doesn’t have to leave, but he says it’s what has to be done right now. No matter their proximity, they will always be bonded. Brooke goes to comfort Hope, but she pushes her away. The scene ends with Brooke, almost in tears, glaring at Ridge.

Will Hope go against Ridge’s self-righteous desires? Will Brooke bend to Hope’s wishes and Deacon’s kind words? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

