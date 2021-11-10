Booked and Busy: General Hospital Alum Joins Soap Star-Studded Holiday Flick
Happy soapy holidays! As more and more daytime alums appear in Christmas flicks (faithfully chronicled all this year in Booked and Busy), even more big names from sudsers are signing on to Yuletide movies. This week, the exciting Netflix holiday movie starring Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, Another World) and directed by Michael Damian (ex-Danny, The Young and the Restless), also a co-script writer, announced new cast members. Fans can expect to see names like General Hospital alum Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) in the upcoming film.
All My Children
- Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) returns for the new season of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset, available Nov. 24
Another World
- Eric Scott Woods (ex-Evan) will star in the sci-fi thriller Reflect, also starring/directed and written by Dana Kippel
As The World Turns
- Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) will reprise the role of Portia in the fifth and final season of HBO Max's Search Party, debuting Jan. 7
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Alley Mills (Pam) will reunite with her The Wonder Years co-star Dan Lauria in the Off-Broadway comedy Morning’s at Seven, opening Nov. 15
Days of Our Lives
- Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) shared on Instagram that she is involved in the Amazon narrative podcast The Lamb
General Hospital
- Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) will star opposite Lindsay Lohan in an upcoming holiday rom-com for Netflix
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will perform at Atlanta's Symphony Hall on Feb. 16, 2022; tickets are on sale now
- Jophielle Love (Violet) has been cast in a supporting role in the upcoming film We Have a Ghost
Passions
- James Hyde (ex-Sam) has wrapped filming on a new UPtv project directed by John Murlowski, he shared on Instagram
The Young and the Restless