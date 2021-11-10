Booked and Busy: General Hospital Alum Joins Soap Star-Studded Holiday Flick

Steven Bergman Photography

Happy soapy holidays! As more and more daytime alums appear in Christmas flicks (faithfully chronicled all this year in Booked and Busy), even more big names from sudsers are signing on to Yuletide movies. This week, the exciting Netflix holiday movie starring Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, Another World) and directed by Michael Damian (ex-Danny, The Young and the Restless), also a co-script writer, announced new cast members. Fans can expect to see names like General Hospital alum Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) in the upcoming film.

All My Children

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) returns for the new season of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset, available Nov. 24

Another World

Eric Scott Woods (ex-Evan) will star in the sci-fi thriller Reflect, also starring/directed and written by Dana Kippel

As The World Turns

Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) will reprise the role of Portia in the fifth and final season of HBO Max's Search Party, debuting Jan. 7

The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills (Pam) will reunite with her The Wonder Years co-star Dan Lauria in the Off-Broadway comedy Morning’s at Seven, opening Nov. 15

Days of Our Lives

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) shared on Instagram that she is involved in the Amazon narrative podcast The Lamb

General Hospital

Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) will star opposite Lindsay Lohan in an upcoming holiday rom-com for Netflix

Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will perform at Atlanta's Symphony Hall on Feb. 16, 2022; tickets are on sale now

(ex-Noah) will perform at Atlanta's Symphony Hall on Feb. 16, 2022; tickets are on sale now Jophielle Love (Violet) has been cast in a supporting role in the upcoming film We Have a Ghost

Passions

James Hyde (ex-Sam) has wrapped filming on a new UPtv project directed by John Murlowski, he shared on Instagram

