Should General Hospital Kill Off Jasper Jacks?

Ingo Rademacher

In light of Ingo Rademacher being out at General Hospital, the show is faced with the decision of what to do with Jasper Jacks. I’ve said on the Daytime Confidential podcast for a long time that the character isn't much more than an expensive window dressing.

On the business front, Jax hasn’t been an interesting corporate raider for an exceptionally long time. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) inadequately fills that role now.

Romantically, Jax has never had notable onscreen chemistry with Laura Wright’s Carly. Jacks’ relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros) was at best “meh.” His appeal as one-third of the iconic triangle with Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) is a nothing but a distant memory.

In the past year, the best GH writers could conjure was a blackmail story unworthy of the classic corporate raider Jasper Jacks we once loved and a pasta sauce plot twist. Pasta sauce. Otherwise, he’s nothing more than Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) wet-blanket dad.

Which brings me back to the question: should GH kill off Jasper Jacks?

RELATED: Ingo Rademacher Apologizes to General Hospital's Cassandra James For Transphobic Instagram Post

Countless storylines could come from it and put a final nail in the coffin of a creatively impotent character.

If Peter (Wes Ramsey) can be dumped in a freezer (and survive), then GH could have someone like Michael (Chad Duell) or Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), kill Jacks just as unceremoniously. Both Michael and Alexis have notched body counts over the years.

We’d never need to see Jax’s face in his final scene. Just the back of Jax’s head and hear him saying "hello" into the phone (using previously aired audio) before he’s shot, pushed off the top of General Hospital or turned into a speedbump by heiress Serena Baldwin speeding back into Port Charles. Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) already living in Port Charles provides additional killer possibilities. Carly might even be a viable candidate for Jax’s slayer.

Serena returning to town and responsible for Jax’s death could ignite decades of hatred between Josslyn and Serena.

If GH told the story right–unlike how The Young and the Restless made Devon (Bryton James) the most boring billionaire ever–and changed Josslyn's trajectory from Carly the Harpy 2.0 to an out-of-control, vengeful heiress with few consequences, the storyline could drip with messy, soapy goodness.

Alexis being Jax's killer would be filled with irony, as the characters were once best friends.

Michael killing his half-sister’s father would generate so much drama. If Carly covered for Michael or killed Jax herself, how would Josslyn react to the coverup for her murdering mother?

No matter who killed Jax, or how out of control Josslyn became, the best thing that could come out of the Grim Reaper harvesting Jacks would be if General Hospital brought back Sebastian Roché as the villainous Jerry Jacks to avenge his brother. Jerry’s return to Port Charles could have all kinds of unforeseen consequences for the killer, Josslyn, and Port Charles' other residents.

I do not think Jax's death needs to coincide with Rademacher's exit. There isn't time for that. However, Jax's death on New Year's is possible, with a few well-shot scenes and clever editing. Then let the identity of the killer take as long as needed.

So, should General Hospital kill off Jasper Jacks?

I say yes. Unleash the aftermath.