Conner Floyd Howard Wise/JPI Studios

Soap newcomer Conner Floyd has been cast as Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless. Floyd's credits include TV movies Malicious Motives and A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane and upcoming film Help Wanted.

Donny Boaz last portrayed the role of Chance. Floyd will make his first appearance as Abby Newman's (Melissa Ordway) presumed dead hubby later this month.