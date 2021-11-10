Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome back, Sami Brady! In an interview on The Today Show, Alison Sweeney confirmed that she is returning to Days of Our Lives in the iconic role.

After chatting about her upcoming Hallmark film Open By Christmas, Sweeney shared:

Well, what you can expect is that Sami Brady is returning to Salem soon. I believe in the next week or so you’re going to see her face, her shining face, maybe happy, maybe not so happy.

The star told fans:

Well, I can remind the audience that when last you saw me leaving Salem, the storyline was her husband [E.J., Dan Feuerriegel] was mad at her and she was determined not to let him get a divorce, and then out of nowhere, a gloved hand with a cloth went over her face and pulled her out of the screen and that’s the last thing you saw.

Watch the interview below.

Are you excited for Sami coming back to DAYS? Sound off in the comments!