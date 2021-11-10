Eric Braeden, Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor is at Newman Media chatting with Adam about his concern for Abby. Adam thinks it’s clear that Chance’s “death” has also impacted his father. Victor notes that Adam was also close to Chance. Adam says that they always had each other’s backs.

Side Note: “Always” seems like a strong word.

Adam recounts that he saved Chance’s life in Vegas before Chance returned the favor here in Genoa City. Victor is dead set on finding the ne’er-do-well who has caused all of this madness and mayhem. Adam thinks that’s great ,but reminds Victor they have pressing business with Billy right here in Genoa City.

Across town, Lily is asking Billy what he thinks will happen next. Billy wants that son of a bitch to call them up and admit defeat. The son of a bitch in question is Ashland Locke.

Side Note: As a reminder, Billy tried to make a deal with Adam that he would keep Ashland’s messy past a secret if Newman Media would stop breathing down ChanceComm’s neck, but that is highly doubtful.

Either way, things in Genoa City are about to get a little shaken up!

