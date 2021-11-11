Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We return once again to Brooke’s living room to find her trying to convince Hope not to leave the guest house. Deacon seems somewhat surprised the mess he started has resulted in, well, A MESS. Hope is DONE. She doesn’t want to stay where her daddy isn’t welcome. She believes that Deacon is a changed man, and wants to be a good father and grandfather. She wants her children (technically you only have one child, Hope) to grow up knowing their grandparents.

Side Note: What do you think about the subtle change in dialogue here? Hope is not just addressing Deacon. She’s referring to Brooke and Deacon as both her parents and Beth’s grandparents.

Side Note #2: Could Brooke and Deacon wind up hitting the sheets?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge’s Self-Righteous Treatment of Deacon Leaves Hope Despondent

Hope is beside herself. She wants to get to know her dad. Her home should be Deacon’s home. He turns to Brooke and asks if she can accept him. Brooke points out that Ridge won’t be on board, but she is willing to accept Hope’s wishes.

Side Note: What foolishness will ensue when self-righteous Ridge discovers Brooke’s approval of Deacon sticking around to bond with Hope and Beth, and maybe Brooke?

Brooke beams with happiness as she watches Deacon and Hope embrace.

Side Note: This storyline is quickly becoming a beautiful disaster and I AM HERE FOR IT!

Will Brooke and Deacon bond as he sticks around to be Hope’s daddy? Will Deacon’s continued presence mean the end for Brooke and Ridge? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!