HBO Max

HBO Max has dropped a new trailer for Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 2, and it has us going XOXO!

It picks up where the first half left off, complete with manipulation, lies, sex and revenge on the Upper East Side.

Will Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) salvage their fledgling sisterhood or will Obie (Eli Brown) be too great an obstacle?

Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 2 premieres on November 25.

Watch the trailer below!