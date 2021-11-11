Sunny Hostin Discusses The View COVID Scare and Meghan McCain Relationship

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Sunny Hostin is a familiar face on The View, but she wears many hats professionally. Hostin, who is a lawyer, television personality, journalist, and novelist, among other things, sat down with Evan Ross Katz for The Cut to discuss her time at The View.

Katz noted that Hostin is the only co-host in the show's history not to be formally announced. And when she joined the ABC chatfest in 2016, Hostin received a dressing room on a different floor from her co-hosts. Hostin recalled:

Meghan [McCain] came in with a crew. She came in with a PR person, hair and makeup and with a stylist. I was like, ‘Huh?’ I came in and was banished to the third floor, no introduction, I didn’t have anything. It was very different for me.

Hostin also looked back on the events of Sept. 24, when she and co-host Ana Navarro were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. An off-camera production staffer asked the pair to exit; a remote interview with Harris later took place.

After calling her family and adjusting to this serious news, Hostin was informed within a half-hour that her her rapid test came back negative. Three days later, her PCR test revealed the same results, as did another PCR test. Hostin added of her negative tests:

I was of course thrilled, but also disappointed. And I was a little angry about it.

Meanwhile, where does she stand with her friend, former co-host McCain? The conservative commentator recently discussed how she felt about her time at the talk show and what led her to leave. Hostin responded: