November 11, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and The Restless' Mark Grossman on Adam and Sally: "They’re Both Pariahs"

Author:
Mark Grossman Courtney Hope

The Young and the Restless' Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is creating sparks at Newman Media with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Both have done some things they regret, but is there more to it than that? Grossman spoke to Soap Opera Digest about playing a villain and Adam's bond with Sally.

What is the most villainous thing Grossman has had to do in the role of Adam? Grossman opined:

Well, he had Chelsea [Melissa Claire Egan] kidnapped but he had a good reason for that because he was in a pickle and needed to keep her quiet. No, it wasn’t nice that he screwed around with his father’s medication but that was just to knock Victor [Eric Braeden] off his game. There was never an intention to kill him. However, when Adam wanted to blow up Newman Towers while his family was inside, it was a little much. That to me was crazy.

Does Adam see Sally as a "kindred spirit," the publication asked? The actor shared:

Absolutely, 100 percent. They’re both pariahs. That’s really the reason why he took a chance on hiring her and even taking her to Victoria’s [Amelia Heinle] wedding. I think they’re very similar and relate on a lot of levels, including being outcasts. I think it makes a lot of sense that they’re drawn to each other. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s coming up for them. I think it can be a good relationship for both of them.

Now, Adam is trying to write a new chapter in his life. But could he ever become an upright resident of Genoa City? Grossman stated:

I do. Remember, Victor was a pretty bad dude when he first came on the show and he’s become very respected, not only in Genoa City, but globally. I do believe Adam has the same potential.

