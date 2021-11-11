Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
WATCH: Downton Abbey: a New Era Trailer Drops! (VIDEO)

downton abbey new era

Be still, my Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery)-loving heart! There's a new teaser for Downton Abbey: A New Era!

That's right, everyone's favorite lords and ladies are returning to theaters on March 18, 2022, and now we get our first taste of what's to come.  

The film from Julian Fellowes and Focus Features continues where the series and the first movie left off.  Fellows told People: 

As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further. We're trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world.

Watch the Downton Abbey: A New Era teaser below!

