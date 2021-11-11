How You Doing?: Wendy Williams Gives Update on Health Status

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show/Debmar-Mercury

Wendy Williams is speaking out about her health status and letting supporters know she’s on the road to recovery. Williams posted an update about her health on her show’s official Instagram page and revealed, that despite making progress, things are taking a littler longer for her due to her age. Williams stated:

I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Checks Into Hospital For Psychiatric Evaluation

In September, Williams contracted COVID-19 which caused the current season to be pushed back. Williams later checked herself into a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19; Pushes Back Season 13 Debut

The talk show saw further delay when Williams’ started having complications from Graves' disease. This resulted in guest co-hosts holding down the fort during her recovery. The self-proclaimed Queen of All Media thanked celebs who stepped in and her fans for sticking by her. Williams stated:

Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!

Read the full statement below.