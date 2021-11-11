The Young and the Restless Recap For November 10, 2021

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Devon has come by to check on Abby, as she is just returning from a walk with Nicholas and the wee baby Dominic.

Side Note: Have we ever seen Nicholas spend time with Abby by himself?

After Abby leaves to put the wee baby Dominic down for a long nap, Nicholas tells Devon he understands his worries about Abby and her current situation. Devon wonders if something happened in the park.

Side Note: You mean besides Abby and Nicholas discussing current events over J.T.’s former, temporary, burial site?

Nicholas thinks she seems better now, but she was so preoccupied talking about Chance, she didn’t even hear Dominic crying.

Side Note: Dare we hope for a touch of messiness in Genoa City?

Side Note #2: For the love of all that is holy, PLEASE GIVE US SOME MESS!

Nicholas’ words seem to impact Devon as he looks off into the distance . . . potentially considering what is best for the wee baby Dominic.

Will Devon protect the wee baby Dominic from Abby's impending breakdown? Will Nicholas ever be alone with Abby again?

