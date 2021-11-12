Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: A weepy Liam is talking to Hope about Deacon’s return. Hope has found her backbone and tells Liam she wants a relationship with her father, so much that she was willing to move off Brooke’s property. Liam shockingly, is confused. Hope explains that Brooke and Ridge are so against Deacon’s return they don’t even want her to have a relationship with her own father!

Side Note: Hope with a backbone > Hope without a backbone.

Hope continues saying she understands she could get hurt, but Deacon wants to make a positive change in his life. Further, she believes her support could be pivotal to straightening out his life.

Side Note: In this moment, Hope is smarter than the average Forrester. Liam doesn’t think it is Hope’s job to rehabilitate Deacon. Hope loves Liam and doesn’t want anything to come between them, but Deacon is her father. He deserves a chance. If Deacon knew he had the love and support of his family, he could possibly turn things around. Again, a very confused Liam is dumbstruck.

