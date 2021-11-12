Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
WATCH: Ambitions Alum Essence Atkins in Coins Forever Written By The Young and The Restless Scribe Susan Banks (VIDEO)

Stephen Bishop, Essence Atkins

Stephen Bishop, Essence Atkins

Former Ambitions star Essence Atkins (ex-Amara Hughes) is teaming up with The Young and the Restless writer Susan Banks. Atkins will star in the final chapter to TV One's popular "Coins" trilogy, Coins Forever. Written by Banks, Coins Forever centers around the complicated romance between Madison (Atkins) and Alec (Stephen Bishop). 

The couple are doing extremely well in their professional lives and their relationship has grown, but new obstacles have opened up old wounds which threaten to throw a wrench in their lives. The film also reunites Atkins with her former Ambitions co-star Kendrick Cross (Ex-Titus Hughes).

Will the two make it? Watch the promo below:

Coins Forever airs November 14 at 7 PM EST on TVOne.

