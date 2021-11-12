The divas of Manhattan have returned! HBO Max has released the teaser for highly anticipated sequel to the mothership Sex and the City, And Just Like That. The new series follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as the trio travel from the complicated world and friendship of their 30s, into the complex life and their bond in their 50s.

Watch the all-star cast featuring, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler below:

And Just Like That debuts with two episodes December 9 on HBO Max.