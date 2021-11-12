Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Friday Night Lights Alum Gaius Charles Joins Queens

Gaius Charles

Gaius Charles is headed to ABC's Queens, reports TVLineBest known  as Brian "Smash" Williams on Friday Night Lights, the actor will play recording and sound engineer Thomas later this season. Charles will first pop up in Episode 9, and he will appear in at least two more episodes of Queens' first season.

Thomas is engaging, experienced, and smart, but he might complicate a professional relationship by developing an attraction to Valeria (Nadine Velazquez). And there's the fact that Valeria is once again entangled with ex-manager Eric (Taylor Selé)...

Fans might also recognize Charles from his roles on Grey's Anatomy, Roswell, New Mexico, Aquarius, and Taken, among others.

