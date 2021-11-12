Kim Cattrall Joins Peacock's Queer as Folk

Warner Bros.

Kim Cattrall seems to be working everywhere, except in the Sex and the City continuation.

Hot on the heels of news Cattrall joined Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff, comes word via Deadline that the actress will have a recurring role in Peacock’s upcoming Queer as Folk reimagining, set in New Orleans.

Reportedly, it “follows the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.” Cattrall’s character will be a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutant with trailer park roots.”

Peacock’s Queer as Folk cast includes Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus.

The streaming platform has been upping its catalog of soapy shows, recently airing the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem miniseries with much success.