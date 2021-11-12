Original Series Stars Team Up For Our Dynasty: Tales From The Set

ABC

Three of Dynasty's biggest stars are reuniting. John James (Jeff Colby), Jack Coleman (Steven Carrington), and Gordon Thomson (Adam Carrington) will appear in Our Dynasty: Tales From the Set. The live stage show opens Dec. 1 at Oscar's in Palm Springs, California.

In Our Dynasty: Tales From the Set, the actors will share behind-the-scenes stories, interact with their audience, and feature some musical surprises. Produced by Mark Rozzano and Andrew Scott, the show will tour nationally in 2022

