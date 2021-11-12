Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Original Series Stars Team Up For Our Dynasty: Tales From The Set

Dynasty logo

Three of Dynasty's biggest stars are reuniting. John James (Jeff Colby), Jack Coleman (Steven Carrington), and Gordon Thomson (Adam Carrington) will appear in Our Dynasty: Tales From the Set. The live stage show opens Dec. 1 at Oscar's in Palm Springs, California.

In Our Dynasty: Tales From the Set, the actors will share behind-the-scenes stories, interact with their audience, and feature some musical surprises. Produced by Mark Rozzano and Andrew Scott, the show will tour nationally in 2022

Tickets are available here.

