The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is a man on a mission: to reunite with his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle). But Deacon hasn't always been a straight shooter, so does he mean what he says now? Kanan chatted with Soap Opera Digest about the character's true motives regarding Hope.

Deacon is a character with many facets. Kanan revealed:

He’s complex because on one level, he really wants to do the right thing and has always wanted to be accepted in mainstream society and yet, because he has made mistakes throughout his life, he always finds himself relegated to situations that require him to come in through the back door, under the radar, and not in a way that is always acceptable and aboveboard. He’s not a malevolent villain. He’s a guy who has his own weird code of ethics and honor, and aspires to try and do things the right way but very quickly realizes nobody is going to give him an inch. So, he has to do what he has to do.

First and foremost on the bad boy's mind is reconnecting with Hope and her daughter, Beth. Kanan commented:

Connecting with Hope has always been important to Deacon. But I think the chance of meeting his granddaughter, especially, affords him the opportunity to connect with someone who has no real understanding of his past and who doesn’t carry the biases that everybody else carries. It’s a chance to have a clean slate and to be a loving family member to someone who has not been tainted by the perceptions of others. That’s something that is very attractive. It’s also a way for him to have, between Hope and Beth, two things in his life that are pure, that really are good and not colored by all of his misdeeds.

Kanan is excited to film more with Noelle and delve into Hope and Deacon's relationship. He shared: