The Young and the Restless' Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) meant to press pause on a revealing article about Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). But somehow, the exposé wound up being published anyway. Thompson talked to TV Insider about Billy's motives and whether anyone will believe him.

How much of Billy's digging into Ashland's past is about his personal issues with the "Locke Ness Monster" and the Newmans, and how much is about real journalism? Thompson shared:

Billy’s been made to feel like he has to defend himself. He has journalistic integrity. That what’s he’s fighting for. Does he blur the lines and play the grey zone? Absolutely. But he’s trying to discover who Ashland Locke is and then, it becomes personal. There’s a lot going on and a lot to unpack.

Will anyone believe that Billy didn't mean for the article to be made public? Thompson dished:

Billy doesn’t feel like a criminal [in all this]. The truth is, he’s trying to save his kids [Johnny and Katie]. In the beginning, it was because he didn’t feel that Ashland was who he said he was. At the end of the day, Billy’s trying to protect people. He doesn’t like Ashland and he doesn’t like the Newmans. Billy’s going to do everything he can to protect himself.

Meanwhile, Billy and Adam (Mark Grossman) are rivals once again. Is the ChancComm vs. Newman Media war about business or the pair's historic issues? Thompson said: