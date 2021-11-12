Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Days of Our Lives' Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug) are helping the Salem-set soap opera ring in 56 years on the air. In an interview with NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, the iconic pair looked back on their time on the show.

Did the characters of Doug and Julie fall in love on-screen at the same time as their portrayers did off-screen? Hayes responded affirmatively, with Seaforth Hayes dishing:

Our head writer, Bill Bell, was living in Chicago at that time, and he watched the show and he saw some chemistry happening between us, really before we recognized it.

After that, Bell began pairing the two together. Hayes added:

He started writing flirty scenes for us, then love scenes.

Would Hayes, still magnetic as ever at 96, consider retiring? He replied promptly in the negative, with Seaforth Hayes chiming in:

We’re having fun. We still love doing the show, and an actor that get a long run is very fortunate.

Watch the interview below.