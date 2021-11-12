The Young and the Restless Recap For November 11, 2021

Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy enters ChanceComm all flustered because he needs more information. Lily is sitting there all alone ready to support Billy in whatever foolishness he is going on about today.

Side Note: Seriously, is Lily in timeout? Why can’t she interact with other residents of Genoa City?

Billy goes on to explain how he made a plan with Jesse Gaines.

Side Note: Sweet Lord, I thought we were done with JESSE GAINES!

The plan entailed Jesse sending a message to Adam, threatening to expose Ashland’s messy off-screen history unless Newman Media backs off ChanceComm. Billy reports that Adam’s response was, “Nice try.”

Lily doesn’t understand and neither does Billy. They ponder whether Ashland and Adam are now enemies. They need to figure it out and FAST! Enter Rey, who has overheard the last part of their discussion and wonders what is going on.

At Newman Media, Adam is on the phone with someone (maybe Jesse Gaines) saying it is time to pull the trigger, “And blow this thing wide open!” Enter Sally, who overhears all the juicy details.

Will Lily and Billy figure out how to fool Rey? Will Sally work with or against Adam?

