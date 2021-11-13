Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Katie and Carter Stay Friends or Become Lovers?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 15-19, 2021
Author:
Heather Tom

Heather Tom

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovers Jack (Ted King) is actually his daddy.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes a confession that rocks her marriage to Eric (John McCook).

Jack tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) everything about his affair with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Quinn does Zende (Delon de Metz) a solid in his quest to satisfy Paris (Diamond White).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

Sheila plays on someone’s heartache.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to try to play matchmaker for Eric and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Thomas works overtime to win Paris over.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter get closer and closer and closer.

Sheila and Deacon (Sean Kanan) engage in holiday fantasies. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb spoilers 11_5_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

Nov 5, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 9_3_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

Sep 3, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 10_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

Oct 15, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 8:13:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Finn and Paris Bond Over Sheila Fueled Secrets

Aug 13, 2021
Comment