The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 15-19, 2021

Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovers Jack (Ted King) is actually his daddy.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes a confession that rocks her marriage to Eric (John McCook).

Jack tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) everything about his affair with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Quinn does Zende (Delon de Metz) a solid in his quest to satisfy Paris (Diamond White).

Sheila plays on someone’s heartache.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to try to play matchmaker for Eric and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Thomas works overtime to win Paris over.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter get closer and closer and closer.

Sheila and Deacon (Sean Kanan) engage in holiday fantasies.

