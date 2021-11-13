Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 15-19, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Eileen Davidson

John's (Drake Hogestyn) been stuck in the crypt, but help is on the way . . . or is it? Kristen (Eileen Davidson) is in da house and is willing to seduce her former flame!

Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets some intel about Paulina (Jackée Harry), which will upend her wedding plans.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!