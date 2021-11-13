Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: MarDevil Resurrects The OG Kristen to Seduce John

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 15-19, 2021
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Eileen Davidson

John's (Drake Hogestyn) been stuck in the crypt, but help is on the way . . . or is it? Kristen (Eileen Davidson) is in da house and is willing to seduce her former flame!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: John's Herculean Efforts Drive The Devil Out of Marlena And Into Susan!

Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets some intel about Paulina (Jackée Harry), which will upend her wedding plans.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

