Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 15-19, 2021

Raven Bowens

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Chanel (Raven Bowens) is furious with Paulina (Jackée Harry) and does not want to attend her wedding.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) get curiouser and curiouser about Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) calls out for help.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) decides to give it a go with Roman (Josh Taylor).

Olivia (Marla Gibbs) is back for Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina’s wedding.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) makes a confession to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Belle seriously considers going toe to toe with Marlena.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tells Gwen (Emily O’Brien) Sarah is alive, and uses the information to blackmail her.

Susan and John (Drake Hogestyn) join forces to try and escape.

MarDevil tells Chanel that Lani (Sal Stowers) is Paulina’s mother and Abe is not her father.

MarDevil’s Kristen (Eileen Davidson) tempts John’s tummy with the taste of nuts and honey.

Susan gets loose!

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) return!

Belle lends Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) a hand in her quest to see Doug (Bill Hayes).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel turn up the heat.

The Devil continues to play hell with John and Marlena.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) makes nice with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Xander (Paul Telfer) asks Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) for a little assistance.

Chanel comes to the wedding and tells EVERYBODY’S BUSINESS!

