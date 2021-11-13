Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Paramount Plus is Turning 80's Classic Fatal Attraction Into a Primetime Soap

Glenn Close

Paramount Plus has signed up for a Fatal Attraction series.

The ViacomCBS streaming platform has ordered the show and Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan is set to lead the cast.

A reimagining of the iconic psychological thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the show will be a deep dive into the timeless themes of marriage, infidelity, personality disorders, and coercive control. So basically everything we love about a soapy drama.

Also on Daytime ConfidentialKim Cattrall Joins Peacock's Queer as Folk

Caplan’s character Alex will become obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The rest of Fatal Attraction’s cast is yet to be announced. 

