November 13, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Spoilers: Gladys Offers Brook Lynn Her Silence in Exchange For Controlling Interest in Deception

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 15-19, 2021
Author:
Bonnie Burroughs

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Robert (Tristan Rogers) rocks Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) world.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) lies to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), telling her she is on to her secret.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) continues to Peter.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is STUNNED by a huge reveal.

Carly (Laura Wright) has a sit down with Phyllis (Joyce Guy).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) joins forces with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) to help him gain immunity.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) teaches Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) a lesson about the road to redemption.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tries to make nice with Austin (Roger Howarth).

Chase (Josh Swickard) proves he is a sharper tack than most when he catches Brook Lynn in a lie.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Nikolas Works Overtime to Avoid the Consequences of His Own Actions

Cassadine Island is a magnet for drama.

Gladys demands a controlling interest in Deception in exchange for her silence.

Maxie wonders what Chase is up to.

Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) brings conflict to Ava’s (Maura West) gallery.

Robert confronts Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Gladys decides to let Valentin in on the secret she doesn’t exactly know.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is in a pickle. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

