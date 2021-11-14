Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Finn's Search for His Daddy Hits Close to Home

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 15-19, 2021
Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

When Finn (Tanner Novlan) questions Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about his father, she backs off. Sheila then turns to Jack (Ted King) and encourages him to come clean about his true relationship to Finn.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suggests hiring someone to look into it for him. Before the situation gets too far out of hand, Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack meet with Finn and Steffy to share the big news.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

