The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 15-19, 2021

Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

When Finn (Tanner Novlan) questions Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about his father, she backs off. Sheila then turns to Jack (Ted King) and encourages him to come clean about his true relationship to Finn.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suggests hiring someone to look into it for him. Before the situation gets too far out of hand, Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack meet with Finn and Steffy to share the big news.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!